Green-fingered enthusiasts are once again being called upon to enter the annual Great St Florence Potato Challenge.
Pre-registration is open until Saturday February 26, for participants to enter the challenge for £5 (child) or £10 (adult) per bucket and seed potatoes. Contestants then compete to grow their potatoes ahead of the grand weigh- in on Saturday July 9.
All proceeds are in aid of St Florence Village Church.
Last year's challenge was a great success and raised more than £900 for the church.
Potatoes and buckets will be available to collect from St Florence Church on Saturday March 5 between 9am and 11am.
The potato challenge, now in its third year, has been sponsored by Birt & Co, Tenby, who have provided the buckets; Walter Simon - a grower for Puffin Produce - who has supplied the seed potatoes and Puffin Produce who have donated prizes, as well as the Rees family who have sponsored the rosettes.
To enter the challenge, participants are asked to drop off their contact and entry details in an envelope to Potato Challenge c/o J. Close, 28 Flemish Close or email jenclose15@gmail.com for further information.
