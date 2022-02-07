A park in Pembrokeshire is appealing for volunteers ahead of a planned celebration later this year for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Yesterday (Sunday, February 6), marked 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne, and Hubberston Recreation Park in Milford Haven is appealing for volunteers ahead of a celebration.
There is hope that a party will be planned for the park later this year, with food, drinks, stalls and much more for the people of Pembrokeshire to enjoy.
Julie Hawkins, who assists in the running of the park, said that all types of volunteers or donators are welcome to participate in the celebration.
She said: “What we are after is people to help on the day with setting up things, as well as help with making sure the park is clean and tidy for the day.
“Also, if anybody would like to donate cakes, sandwiches or anything that we can use for the party, it would be greatly appreciated.
“We have the local Men’s Shed who come and empty bins, litter pick, and do whatever needs doing, so any help alongside them would also be much appreciated.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.