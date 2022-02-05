Pupils at Pembrokeshire’s learning resource centre have been enjoying knitting lessons over the last few weeks, led by Katy Mascall of Big Momma’s Knits.
Joanne Thomas, who leads the Neyland-based centre, says that the sessions have been a great success as they help improve the pupils’ fine motor skills and also allows them to talk in a relaxed environment.
She said: “Katy has been coming in for weekly sessions and the children have loved them. She got into knitting to help her own mental health and is very keen to share that having an interest such as knitting can help with everyone’s mental health.
“As she now has her own shop in St Davids, this week is her last with us. The children have got so much from the sessions, they are able to pick up the skills very quickly, and will often open up and talk to each other and Katy while taking part in the activity.
“We would like to thank her for providing them and encourage other groups to consider knitting sessions as a great way to connect with others.”
