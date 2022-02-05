Pembrokeshire County Council is encouraging people across the county to participate in a survey about the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom project.
The survey, conducted by Energy Systems Catapult, is asking the people of the county for opinions on several new ideas on energy products and how Pembrokeshire can reduce its carbon footprint.
The survey will help shape new services and products, as well as assist how Energy Systems Catapult can move towards a future with Net Zero carbon emissions.
To take part, people must apply, and will hear back by Energy Systems Catapult by Friday, February 11 about their participation in either online interviews or focus groups.
To apply, visit https://energykingdom.questionpro.eu/
