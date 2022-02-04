A plan for an HGV parking area in Pembroke Dock is back before councillors for a third time next week.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee will discuss Certas Energy UK Limited’s application for a tanker park and welfare facility at Criterion Way at its meeting on Tuesday (February 8).
If approved, there would be space for 17 HGV oil tankers and 18 car parking spaces, along with a staff welfare building.
It had been deferred from a September meeting so that a Natural Resources Wales response on ecological and flooding issues could be received, and councillors had also held a site visit the previous month.
The plans are recommended for approval but a number of objections have been made by residents, local county councillors, the town council and Pembroke Civic Trust.
Conditions on any permission restrict it to a 20-year lifespan and include landscaping and tree protection details, site levels to be approved, visibility plans, a lighting scheme and the position and detail of boundary fencing to be approved.
