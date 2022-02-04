The Preseli bluestones take on a starring role in a Radio 3 programme this evening, Friday, February 4.
Sounds created from the resonant rocks of Carn Menyn feature in a special Late Junction show devoted to music performed by stones and pebbles.
According to the i news platform:
“The highlight of the programme, presented by Verity Sharp, is expected to be the tapping of the rocks which form the craggy Carn Menyn tors.
“Carn Menyn is believed by some to have been the main source for the bluestones used at Stonehenge. There have been suggestions that Stonehenge itself was built as a ‘prehistoric glockenspiel’, employing the acoustic properties of the bluestones.”
Listeners to the Late Junction will also be able to hear traditional Hawaiian folk music performed with lava pebbles and be introduced to the genre of ‘mineral techno’ pioneered by experimental Bristol duo Coims.
Sonic geologist Kelly Jayne Jones demonstrates the music she made by taking red basalt from Iceland, various quartzites from near Stirling in Scotland and some obsidian from Turkey.
She placed furnished contact mics around the rocks, then recorded them being dragged across a large slab of Welsh slate.
Ms Sharp will also play tracks inspired by rocks including a railroad blues about rocks and gravel from harmonica player and bluesman Horace Sprott.
Katie Callin, producer of the programme, made by the Reduced Listening company, said:
“It’s not often that I get to say rock music is coming to BBC Radio 3.
“We’re very used to mining the depths of underground culture in Late Junction, I’m hoping it will suitably rock our audience’s world.”
Late Junction: Rock Music is on BBC Radio 3 tonight, Friday, February 4, at 11pm and then BBC Sounds.
.
