Moonpig has launched a limited range of cards, guaranteed to get temperatures rising this Valentine’s Day.

The unique cards use special body-heat reactive technology which reveals the secret messages couples really want to say to each other, without anyone else knowing.

There are six cards in total, with messages on the surface that might read ‘I’m bananas about you’, but will have a message appear saying ‘So why don’t you peel back my clothes?’ when body heat is applied.

When the cards are cool they can remain on display and are perfectly PG when you need them to be.

One of the Moonpig body heat reactive cards (Moonpig)

Sarah Jane Porter, Head of Cards at Moonpig said: “Our new range of cards looks to get pulses racing this Valentine’s Day, with heat-reactive technology revealing cheeky messages for the reader's eyes only!

"The limited edition, extra fruity, cards are perfect for those who want to add a little heat to Valentine’s Day - and are guaranteed to impress.”

The cards are available to pre-order now for delivery from February 9-12 at a cost of £3.49 per card.

These can be found over on the Moonpig website right here, and additionally, you can use the code ADDHEAT at checkout to get free delivery.