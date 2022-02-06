End-of-life charity Marie Curie is calling for volunteers in Pembrokeshire to give two hours to hand out the charity’s daffodil pins across March.
The charity is looking for people to spend two hours trading pins for donations, particularly in the county’s Morrisons stores between March 3 and March 23.
The Great Daffodil Appeal has been cancelled for the past two years, with Marie Curie urging people to come forward and show support.
Last year, Marie Curie supported more than 69,000 people, a 15 per cent rise on the previous year.
The donations go towards the charity’s information and support line, supporting people dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.
On March 23, the charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.
To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Pembrokeshire, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect
