A friendship club is returning next week to a community centre in Pembrokeshire, which is open for all to attend.
The friendship club at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre is returning on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 9.
This will be the first time the club has met after a lengthy break away, and will take place between 2pm and 4pm on the Wednesday afternoon.
A cost of £2 per person will be required, with the aim of the group to offer friendship and support to all those who attend.
