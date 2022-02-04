Pembrokeshire businesses and sole traders in the hospitality, retail, leisure and tourism industries and their supply chains are being urged not to miss out on the chance for Welsh Government Covid-19 support.
More than 350 applications have already been received by Pembrokeshire County Council for the two grants available, with more than £1m already paid to local businesses.
There is a non domestic rates-linked grant and a discretionary grant for businesses and sole traders who do not pay rates.
The links to the application processes and much more information can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support.
All applicants are politely requested to ensure they fill in the applications carefully and double check before sending.
The team processing the applications is working extremely hard to release the grants as soon as possible but it will take much longer if there are errors that need to be rectified.
The application processes close at 5pm on February 14.
Business Wales has an eligibility checker for businesses to use to see if they are eligible for the support -fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/businesssupport
