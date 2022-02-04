Another 345 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

PHW figures for today, Friday, February 4, state there were 197 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 99 in Pembrokeshire and 49 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 75,917 – 42,312 in Carmarthenshire, 22,787 in Pembrokeshire and 10,818 in Ceredigion.

Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven day period ending on January 23 there were 25,650 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 2,537 were positive.

There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 683 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,606 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 787,417 cases and 6,852 deaths.

There have been 15,725 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,512,220 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,370,157 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,844,501 people and 53,991 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.