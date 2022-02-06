Scolton Manor has announced a ‘Go Wild’ activity programme which will take place across the February half term for children and families to enjoy.
Between Monday, February 21, and Friday, February 25, there will be several activities and events taking place at the manor to pass the school holidays by.
Events and activities taking place will include:
- Build a bat/bird/bug/bee hotel
- Magnificent museum of taxidermy
- Outdoor activity pack
- Wildflower explorer sessions
- Family friendly afternoon tea
- Plant a bulb, take it home, watch it grow
- Build a pizza
- Wild welly walk
Bookings will be necessary for the afternoon tea, wildflower explorer sessions and pizza building. To book, call 01437 731667.
