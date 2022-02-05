Although the volunteer-run Narberth Jazz has not been able to hold a live event since December last year, the group is now forging ahead with a full programme of live evenings of jazz at the town's Plas Hotel.
This gets underway on Thursday, February 17, with the dynamic Hot Club Gallois.
This four-piece band from Swansea serves up a heady mix of Django Reinhardt guitar classics, swing-flavoured jazz standards and Hot Club Gallois originals.
With an irresistible mix of fiery violin, lyrical vocals, virtuosic guitar and stomping bass, they are sure to get feet tapping as they evoke the spirit of Django and Stephane Grappelli.
Even though Narberth Jazz had to postpone a performance by local saxophonist Dom Norcross last month, they were able to hold a couple of small-scale events recently.
An afternoon of jazz records brought people together at the new Narberth venue, The Hwb, which has opened in the old junior school building, which will eventually also contain the Narberth library.
For the March performance on Thursday 17, they will present a Pembrokeshire premier for The Coltrane Dedication Quintet who are a collective of musicians who recognise the emotional power of the later music of John Coltrane and use those compositions as their own springboard for creating a powerful, engaging evening of Coltrane music.
For full information on Narberth Jazz projects and to order tickets, go to www.narberthjazz.wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.