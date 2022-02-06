The first person to donate bone marrow in Wales has called upon more young people to help fight against blood cancer.
Pembrokeshire County Council is also urging people to join in the fight by donating blood. There are several blood donation events taking place in the county in the coming weeks.
On the recent World Cancer Day (Friday, February 4), Julie Penketh from Ystrad Mynach, who was the first person in Wales to donate bone marrow more than 30 years ago, urged people to donate blood via a home-delivered, needle-free swab kit.
She said: "If you're fit, healthy, and aged between 17 and 30, you must consider joining the Registry. The new swab-kit service only takes a few minutes, you can do it in the privacy of your home at a time that suits you, and you could go on to save someone's life.”
If you are aged between 17 and 30, visit welshblood.org.uk to order a kit.
