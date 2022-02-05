A pedestrian and a child were both taken to hospital following a collision which occurred in Haverfordwest earlier this week.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with Wales Ambulance Service, attended the scene on Merlin’s Hill in the county town, after the collision occurred between the car and the pedestrian.

Police arrived shortly after being called at approximately 2.15pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 2, before the ambulance service also turned up.

The pedestrian, as well as a boy, was taken to hospital by ambulance.