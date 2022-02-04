Two Pembrokeshire motorists have each been ordered to pay more than £800 by a court for unrelated insurance offences.
The cases of Marcus Alan Crayford, 26, of Elizabeth Court, Pembroke Dock and Michael Joseph Duncan, 63, of Elm Lane, Milford Haven were both heard by Llanelli magistrates yesterday, Thursday, February 3.
Both were found proved under the single justice procedure.
Each was fined £660, with a £66 surcharge and £90 costs, together with six penalty points on their driving records.
Crayford was charged with using a Peugeot 307 on the A477 at Milton on October 13 without insurance.
No separate penalty was imposed for the offence of not having an MOT for the car.
Duncan was charged with using a Vauxhall Meriva Club on John Lewis Street, Hakin on October 22 when business insurance was not in force for the vehicle.
Both were ordered to pay their total penalties of £816 by March 3.
