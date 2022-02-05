Romance is in the air as Red Letter Days has launched its Valentine’s Day gift guide.

The experience day website has everything you could possibly need to spoil the love in your life this February 14.

Whether you enjoy fine dining and a candle-lit dinner or if you prefer something a little more daring, we’ve got you covered.

Here are our top picks from Red Letter Day’s gift guide to help you really take their breath away this Valentine’s Day.

Red Letter Days’ Valentine’s Day gift guide

Afternoon Tea with a Glass of Champagne for Two at The Harrods Tea Rooms

Afternoon Tea at Harrods. Credit: Red Letter Days

Nothing says luxury like Afternoon Tea so why not take Valentine’s Day to another level with this jaw-dropping experience at The Harrod Tea rooms.

Enjoy an assortment of sandwiches and sweet treats while toasting a glass of champagne to your relationship.

The package gets even sweeter when you find out it is currently on offer too, it was £150 but it has been reduced to £110 just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Book your Afternoon Tea experience via the Red Letter Days website.

Indulgence Spa Day at QHotels Collections for Two with Two Treatments and Lunch with Fizz – Weekdays

Indulgence Spa Day at QHotels Collections. Credit: Red Letter Days

Escape the hustle and bustle of your every day and whisk that special someone away on a luxury spa break for two.

The QHotels package features 80 minutes of spa treatments, full use of the spa and leisure facilities, a light lunch with a glass of prosecco each and complimentary robe hire

You’ll also get a £10 per person spa retail voucher which you can use on any of the products purchased on that day.

Book your spa break for £188 via the Red Letter Days website.

Lover’s Leap Bungee Jump

Lover’s Leap Bungee Jump. Credit: Red Letter Days

Take the plunge this Valentine’s Day – quite literally – with this Lover’s Leap Bungee Jump.

You’ll be given all of the guidance and bungee equipment you need before rising to the top of a 160-foot crane in a cage lift.

Once your feet are firmly back on the ground, you daredevils can celebrate with half a bottle of champagne.

The heart-racing experience has been reduced in time for Valentine’s Day, it was £198 but you can get it now for £120.

Book your Bungee Jump via the Red Letter Days website.

Land away double flying lesson for two

Land away double flying lesson for two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Make this February 14 a day your significant other will never forget with this flying lesson experience for two.

Take off from one of 10 different destinations across the country in two 30-minute sessions with an expert instructor.

Your first session will be as an observer and you’ll go up for your second flight as the pilot.

Reach heights of up to 2000ft for just £285 in this amazing package.

Book the double flying lesson via the Red Letter Days website.

Luxury One Night Stay with dinner and fizz for two

Luxury One Night Stay with dinner and fizz for two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Whisk away your Valentine in a classically romantic getaway in this luxury night away.

You have a choice of premium hotels to stay at 20 locations around the country.

Treat your special someone to a three-course dinner with a glass of fizz each on the evening of arrival.

That’s not all either because you can also enjoy a delicious breakfast before you check.

The package has also been reduced in time for Valentine’s Day from £220 to £139.

Book your overnight luxury stay via the Red Letter Days website.

Tickets for Two at West End Theatre show

Tickets for Two at West End Theatre show. Credit: Red Letter Days

If you and your Valentine are Theatre fans, look no further than this West End theatre show package.

You can select from a range of shows from Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, Jersey Boys, MAMMA MIA! And more.

The tickets are valid for 12 months and can be used at 19 locations.

Book your West End experience for £69 via the Red Letter Days website.

Days Out Together gift box

Days Out Together gift box. Credit: Red Letter Days

If your love language is spending time together then this Days Out Together gift box might do just the trick.

Select from 2095 experiences from across the UK and the gift is valid for 24 months.

The gift box covers everything from trips to the Shard to Afternoon Tea at Windsor castle.

Buy your Days Out Together gift box for £99.99 via the Red Letter Days website.

Especially for Him Gift box

Especially for Him Gift box. Credit: Red Letter Days

If you’re strolling what to get the man in your life for Valentine’s day – look no further!

This thoughtful gift box means you have the choice of 1730 experience across the UK so you’re bound to find something that will blow him away.

Choose between high-speed boat rides, dining out, supercar experiences and more.

And it will only cost you £49.99 via the Red Letter Days website.

Especially for Her Gift box

Especially for Her Gift box. Credit: Red Letter Days

Treat the woman in your life to experience that she will always remember this February 14.

You can pick from 2810 available packages from the Red Letter Days website that are bound to take her breath away.

The package includes everything from helicopter rides to spa experiences, all for the amazing price of £49.99.

Buy the Especially for Her gift box via the Red Letter Days website.