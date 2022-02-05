A Valentine's Day dinner from the comforts of your own house can be just as romantic as an expensive fine dining restaurant.

Whether you're looking for some culinary inspiration or you want to spoil that special someone without breaking the bank, we've got you covered.

MuscleFood has put together a list of some of the best romantic dine-in options to treat the love in your life without it costing you a fortune.

The list includes bundle deals and meal kits - in other words, everything you need to make your Valentine's day a memorable one.

The best Valentine's Day dine-in meal kits

Nandos' Selection Hamper

Nandos' Selection Hamper. Credit: MuscleFood

If you and your significant other enjoy a cheeky wee Nando's, this selection hamper might just be what you are looking for.

The hamper includes:

33 Nando’s meals

5kg of premium Chicken Breast Fillets

2 Extra Lean Chicken Burgers

200g of Diced Southern Fried Chicken Breast

1 Nando’s Medium PERi-PERi Sauce

Nando’s Medium PERi-PERi Rub

Nando’s Mild PERinaise PERi-PERi Mayonnaise

It is worth £40.76 but you can get it today from MuscleFood for £35.

One Pan Beef Roasting Hamper

One Pan Beef Roasting Hamper. Credit: MuscleFood

Make your Valentine's stress-free with this one-pan beef roasting hamper which is bound to impress that special someone.

The roasting hamper includes:

An 800g beef roasting joint

12 Cumberland sausages

10 low-fat unsmoked bacon medallions

1kg Luxury roasting potatoes

500g Luxury whole carrots

500g Luxury whole parsnips

You can get all those for just £15 via the MuscleFood website.

Steak, Chips & Herb Butter Recipe Kit

Steak, Chips & Herb Butter Recipe Kit. Credit: MuscleFood

A romantic steak dinner can cost a fortune but it doesn't have to with this recipe kit.

One kit includes all of the following ingredients:

1 rump steak

Lemon, garlic, and herb butter

1 serving Chips

1 Grilled Tomato

1 Flat mushroom

The delicious recipe kit will cost you £5 via the MuscleFood website.

Fish Taster Selection

Fish Taster Selection. Credit: Muscle Food

Recreate the fun and flavour of a tapas night with this scrummy fish taster selection.

The selection includes all of the following ingredients, perfect for any Valentine's celebration:

2 fresh Salmon Fillets

2 fresh Tuna Fillets

250g of King Scallops

2 Fresh Cod Fillets

The fish taster collection will set you back £15 via the MuscleFood website.