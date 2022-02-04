Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has backed Josh Adams to thrive at centre in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Adams will make his first Test match appearance in the midfield after 35 Wales starts as a wing.

Adams, who was top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, would have featured there in the Autumn Nations Series clash with Fiji this season, but he suffered an injury during the warm-up and did not start.

“He has trained there (at outside centre) quite a bit, and it is something we are excited to have a look at,” Pivac said.

“We wouldn’t do it unless we thought he could do a job. He has played there for Cardiff.”

George North, who is among a number of injured British and Irish Lions currently unavailable to Pivac, made an identical switch with considerable success for last season’s Six Nations title-winning campaign.

Pivac added: “They are different players, but if he has any sort of impact like George, we will be very pleased. George hadn’t played there much either, and he made a pretty good fist of it.

“It is a position where you need a lot of pace, not only with the ball but also without it.

“Josh is strong in the contact area and a good defender. We are excited to see him go. Hopefully, the conditions are such that we can move the ball around and get it into his hands in good positions on the park.”

Saracens’ Nick Tompkins will partner Adams in midfield, while there are also starts for wing Johnny McNicholl and flanker Taine Basham, with uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake among the replacements.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for centre Jonathan Davies, who has made 99 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Captain Dan Biggar is at outside half with Tomos Williams at scrum half, and the back three comprises Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl and Liam Williams.

Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy and Owen Watkin, who returns to the Wales match day squad for the first time since playing against Scotland in last year’s Championship, provide the back-line cover.

Scarlets duo Wyn Jones and hooker Ryan Elias start in the front row, with Ospreys Tomas Francis, and Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis provide the cover.

In the second row, Will Rowlands returns to the starting line up alongside vice-captain Adam Beard, who started all four of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series matches.

Taine Basham makes his Six Nations debut, joining Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

Pivac revealed that Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza will miss the whole Six Nations after suffering a hamstring injury in national squad training on Tuesday.

Wales have claimed a solitary victory from their last seven visits to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and they will encounter an Ireland side fresh from toppling New Zealand just over two months ago.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “History in Dublin, it’s a hard place to go. There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

“They’re a very, very tough, very physical side. So we know we’re going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 minutes.

"We’ve got to be very disciplined, and as a result be in there fighting for the right result.”

Wales senior men’s team to face Ireland

(Saturday 5 February, KO 2.15pm. Live on ITV and S4C)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

14. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

13. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

6. Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)