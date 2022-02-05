An inquest into the death of a 27 year-old woman following an incident on the A484 last weekend has been opened by HM Coroner for Ceredigion and adjourned to a later date.

Sophie Louise Evans, from Cilgerran, died following the tragic collision on the road between Cardigan and Llechryd on Saturday, January 29.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our beautiful daughter Sophie has been tragically taken from us," said a statement from the family.

"Sophie was a devoted mum to her beautiful son, a cherished daughter, much loved sister and auntie and will be deeply missed by everyone.

"Anyone who knew Sophie knows that she was a larger-than-life character who lit up the room wherever she went with her craziness.

"She was the life and soul of the party and an inspiration to so many people.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support. We are absolutely heartbroken, and it has meant so much to the whole family.

"We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

The police investigation into the death of 27-year-old Sophie Evans, is continuing, and next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

The 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.