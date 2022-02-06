A support group for young parents is starting in Pembrokeshire, which will become weekly once the first event takes place in early March.

The young parent group will take place weekly at Milford Haven Youth Centre, every Monday afternoon between 1.30pm and 3pm, starting on Monday, March 7.

The group is open to any parent aged between 16 and 25, who would like to meet other young parents in the same situation. The group also allows the parents to bring their children.

In order to attend, telephone 01646 697967.