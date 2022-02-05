A Pembrokeshire cricket club is to participate in the national indoor cricket league final this weekend, after winning the county-wide indoor cricket league last year.
Neyland Cricket Club, who won the Pembrokeshire Indoor Cricket League, also had a tremendous 2021 by making it to the semi-final of the Voneus Village Cup, ending up just one game away from Lord’s.
After the league victory, the club has earned the right to participate in the Welsh Indoor League Final.
The finals will be held at the Neyland Community Hub tomorrow (Sunday, February 6) from 12.30pm, between the Pembrokeshire-based side, Pentyrch Cricket Club and Ynystawe Cricket Club.
