The Torch Theatre is looking forward towards a rugby-filled February, with its latest production opening later this month, as well as streaming all of Wales’ Six Nations fixtures.
The theatre’s latest production, Carwyn, will open on the night of February 15, looking at the life of Carwyn James, his life as a player and coach, up to his career in teaching and broadcasting.
The show is written by Owen Thomas and directed by Gareth John Bale, with Simon Nehan in the title role.
Alex Lloyd, senior marketing manager at the Torch Theatre said: “We’re delighted to be reopening our theatre again this February, and really couldn’t ask for a bigger play to do so with.”
Keeping with the rugby theme, the Torch Theatre will also be streaming all of Wales’ Six Nations clashes, on the big screen in the main auditorium.
The £8 package which includes a drink and a burger, is sure to be a popular choice as the fight for the championship gets underway.
Tickets for both Carwyn, and the live Six Nations events are now available to purchase via the Torch Theatre website, or by calling the Box Office on 01646 695267.
