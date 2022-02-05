There have been reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision taking place this morning in Milford Haven, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attending.
The collision is reported to have taken place in the Steynton area of the town, on the crossroads by the Horse and Jockey pub.
One of the cars involved in the crash is reported to have hit a power box, temporarily cutting the power of nearby houses.
Both cars have apparently been taken away from the scene, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers still at the scene directing traffic.
More to follow...
