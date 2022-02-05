Following reports of a two-car collision in Milford Haven this morning, 27 properties in an area of the town are now suffering from a power cut, which is hoped to be resolved by this evening.
Following the collision in Steynton by the Horse and Jockey pub, one of the cars collided with a power box, causing a power cut in the area.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers and crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended and directed traffic, while the scene was cleared.
The postcodes affected by the power cut include:
- SA73 2RS
- SA73 1HE
- SA73 IAL
- SA72 IAN
- SA73 IAR
Western Power Distribution said that it is hoped that the power cut will be resolved by 7pm tonight.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.