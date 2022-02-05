A vehicle was seized for two offences this weekend, with Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit reporting the driver for both offences.
The vehicle was stop checked in the Steynton area of Milford Haven when officers heard that the driver had been witnessed ‘contravening solid white lines.’
Officers then ran checks on the vehicle, finding it to be uninsured.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported for both offences.”
