A diver has reportedly lost his life off the Pembrokeshire coastline today (Saturday February 5).
Little and Broad Haven inshore lifeboat and St Davids all-weather lifeboat were launched at 11.49am and 11.53am respectively.
It is understood that they made their way to the St Brides Haven area where the diver was reported to be in difficulty.
Wales Air Ambulance, along with Dyfed-Powys Police and a coastguard helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall, was also involved in the rescue operation.
Police said that the man "had been exiting the water onto rocks when he slipped, fell and disappeared into the water."
The spokesperson continued: "A search was conducted and the man was found and retrieved from the water. Sadly, and despite medical assistance, the man died.
"Next of kin are aware and our thoughts remain with the family at this sad time.”
It is understood that the diver was from Cardiff and was one of three diving from the shoreline.
Milford Haven Coastguard and The Maritime and Coastguard Agency have both been contacted for a comment.
