A rally for families has been organised for later this month, for people to attend who are against Hywel Dda Health Board’s plan to turn Withybush Hospital into a community hospital.
The proposal was part of the £1.3billion plan from the health board which would see a Planned and Urgent Care Hospital built somewhere between Narberth and St Clears, while Withybush and Glangwili Hospitals would become community hospitals.
Several representatives have concernedly responded to the news, while rallies have already taken place.
The Family Rally is to take place between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday, February 23, in the grounds of Withybush Hospital.
People are encouraged to bring their own placards to the rally.
