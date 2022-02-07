Goodwick United have gone 10 points clear at the top of the table, and have greatly helped their goal difference, after an almighty 16-2 victory away at basement club Narberth.

The league leaders were 10-0 up at half time, and added to their score with Nathan Greene scoring six, while Rhys Dalling added a further five.

Iestyn Evans, Jordan Thomas, Daniel James, Johnny Horgan and Luke Hayward also got their names on the scoresheet, while Tony Evans scored both of the home side’s goals, who conceded their 100th goal of the season during the game.

Hundleton also had a great away victory, winning 4-0 at Pennar Robins to stay in the top half of the table.

William Davis scored the only goal of the first half, before he added again in the second period, as teammates Cameron Bunton and Connor Hay added to Pennar’s misery.

Robins’ loss gave Neyland a chance to claw back some much-needed points, but their late fight back was not enough, as Merlins Bridge travelled back with the three points.

The away side went 3-0 up through an own goal from Dylan Rowland, then strikes from Will Haworth and Jordan Williams. Paul Hannon’s brace was not enough to claim a point for Neyland.

The only team near the bottom to claim any points was St Ishmaels, who claimed a phenomenal 2-1 victory away at Fishguard Sports.

Strikes from Joel Morgan and Brennan Devonald put Tish two goals to the good at half time, with Anthony Couzen’s strike not enough to give fourth-placed Fishguard the point to put them level in the table with Clarbeston Road.

Clarbeston Road also suffered a loss, as Monkton Swifts came from behind to take all three points.

Jason Griffiths’ strike put the visitors 1-0 up at half time, before Declan Carroll levelled the game on the hour mark and Paul Miller scored the winner just shy of the 80th minute to keep them within three points of the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, second-placed Hakin United won on penalties away at Carew AFC to progress to the quarter-finals of the West Wales Intermediate Cup.

Shane Walsh scored a goal for the Pembrokeshire League champions in both normal time and extra time, as Adam Muskett and Max Brindley netted for the home side, before Ben Aldred scored the vital penalty for the Vikings.

Upon the return to league action, should Hakin win all their games in hand, will go to within one point of Goodwick United.