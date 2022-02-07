Neyland Cricket Club are officially national champions after a victory at the Welsh Indoor Cricket Finals, which took place yesterday (Sunday, February 6).
The Pembrokeshire-based club won the county-wide league when they beat Llanrhian on Monday, December 13, 2021.
The victory in the league allowed them to represent Pembrokeshire in the Welsh Finals, which were held at Neyland Community Hub.
Travelling to Neyland was Ynystawe Cricket Club from Swansea and Pentyrch Cricket Club from the outskirts of Cardiff.
Neyland bowled first against Ynystawe, and managed to get the visiting team all out for 65, before batting 66-0, claiming the first victory.
Neyland then lost the toss and batted first against Pentyrch, getting to 96-5 before Pentyrch were all out for 39, with Neyland winning the second game by 57 runs.
The two victories crowned the Pembrokeshire side as Welsh Indoor League champions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.