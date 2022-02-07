Pembrokeshire County Council is inviting the people of the county to an event later this month in relation to the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom project.
The event which will be happening is a demonstration of the Hydrogen Refueller at Mackerel Quay at Milford Waterfront.
The demonstration will be taking place between 10am and 4pm on Friday, February 19, 2022, with people welcome to attend any time throughout the day.
To find out more about Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom and what the Hydrogen Refueller means for the future of the project and Pembrokeshire, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/mh2-energy-kingdom
