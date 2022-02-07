A Pembrokeshire mum has told of the tragic moment her toddler daughter died from an aggressive brain tumour, as she joins with others from across the UK to try and prevent other parents from having to endure similar heartbreak.

Kazzy Minton’s daughter Abigail was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour before her second birthday.

The tot underwent surgery at Morriston Hospital in Swansea to debulk the tumour, which had seemingly been successful.

However, Abigail died in the recovery room holding onto Kazzy’s hand.

“She looked so tiny hooked up to tubes, wires, and machines beeping. I felt so overwhelmed,” said Kazzy.

“All of a sudden, she opened her eyes, looked at me and said ‘Mum’ and an alarm sounded to signal her heart had stopped.”

Kazzy and Abigail’s Dad, Paul, been told by the surgeon that although he hadn’t managed to get all the tumour, the surgery had been successful. Minutes earlier Paul had left the room to go and get Abby’s favourite book, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Kazzy, who now lives in Freshwater East, has spoken about the devastating moment back in 1996 as she joins a national challenge to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Kazzy first noticed something was wrong with Abby when she was 18 months old and keeled over for no apparent reason.

“I also noticed that when I lay her down to change her nappy, she would cry,” said Kazzy. “The same thing happened when I put her in her car seat.”

Kazzy’s concerns were initially dismissed as an ear infection. Eventually, an MRI scan at Singleton Hospital revealed the devastating news that Abby had a brain tumour.

Kazzy, who is now a grandmother and a full-time PhD student at Swansea University is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge, in Abby’s memory and to raise funds.

When she lost Abby, Kazzy, now 61, was seven months pregnant with son Sam; she also had two older children Grant, 13, and Dale, 11. Sam was born seven weeks to the day after Abby died.

“That whole period between Abby dying and Sam arriving is a blur,” said Kazzy. “It was hell; I was completely grief-stricken but somehow had to keep going to look after my other children and prepare for the imminent arrival of my fourth child.”

Kazzy also has a younger daughter Poppy Abigail and a stepson, Will.

“I’m glad I’ve got a big family,” said Kazzy. “Having more babies definitely kept me busy but it’s hard to explain the challenges of grieving one child and giving birth to another at the same time. But I survived.”

Kazzy, who is married to tattoo artist Lee, 55, is taking part in the 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge, in the hope that a cure will be found for this awful disease.

“I’ve worked out I need to walk around four miles a day,” she said. “I’ve already raised more than £1,200, which I’m so pleased about and can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Mel Tiley, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, added: “We’re so grateful to Kazzy for choosing to support of our charity in memory of Abigail.

“Abby’s story is heart-breaking and reminds us of the indiscriminate nature of this hideous disease. We wish Kazzy luck with the daily walks and hope that she and the thousands of others taking part in this challenge enjoy hitting their target step count.”

To support Kazzy’s fundraising, visit www.facebook.com/donate/465340961810949 .