An iconic Pembrokeshire tree at the centre of a preservation campaign has been treated to the first conservation work of its 80-year life.

Saundersfoot’s Lonely Tree – the Monterey Cypress which stands on Scar Rock in the centre of the village’s main beach – hit the headlines last year when an application was made for it to be felled.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority took heed of strong local opposition, and agreed to spare the tree as long as remedial work was carried out within a year.

The Saundersfoot Lonely Tree Preservation Society brought in arborist Adrian Dowling of Arb-Aid Tree Care and he and his assistant worked throughout a day of rain and drizzle to complete the job.

Once the team had convinced onlookers on the beach that they were the ‘good guys’, they won a lot of positive feedback, said society treasurer Nicky Mallen.

She praised Arb-Aid for their professional attention – not only to the tree but to their own, and the public’s, health and safety, and added: “Looking at distant shots of the Lonely Tree taken towards the end of the day, we think a very good job has been done indeed.”

The work carried out to the tree was mainly to remove storm-damaged limbs, deadwood and to thin the canopy by 20 per cent. A close-up of the work taking place. Picture: Arb-

Small stumps of deadwood and any limb and branch fractures have been left for bat, bird and invertebrate habitat as long as this did not affect the structural stability of a limb.

The Lonely Tree now has a lesser canopy percentage with a more open structure which allows the wind to travel through the tree more easily, making the tree more sustainable in gales or storms.

Nicky explained: “Not only does this make Saundersfoot's most beloved tree more stable and safer, it is the start of a process that will ensure the longevity of this iconic marvel for future generations to enjoy in the landscape.

“In time, the thinned-out areas of the canopy will fill in and when growth is sufficient for this mature Monterey Cypress to develop healthy regrowth, then the canopy will be reduced.”

She added the society’s thanks to Saundersfoot Community Council, The Friends of Saundersfoot and District and members of Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree group for funding and also Saundersfoot in Bloom for their in-kind support.

To find out more join the Save Saundersfoot's 'Lonely Tree' Group on Facebook.