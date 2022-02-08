Bluestone National Park Resort Academy has appointed Neil Hillary as its ambassador to help develop training and skills to help enthuse and develop careers in the area’s tourism and hospitality sector.
Neil was previously head of food and beverage at the resort, but will now work alongside academy manager Helen John to develop courses, training and other initiatives at the resort.
The academy was set up to enthuse young and older people to pursue long-term careers in the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors.
Neil will work with organisations throughout the area to develop programmes and opportunities for courses and training and work experience within the industry, including Bluestone which employs more than 700 people.
Neil said:
“I’ve worked in the industry for many years. I’m very passionate about it and helping to bring in new talent as well as developing what we already have. There are some great careers in the industry, and we need to market that to young people and others looking to change careers.
“By providing the right opportunities through training, skills and work experience, we can ensure we have the right people in good jobs in the area, helping strengthen what is an important industry for the region.”
