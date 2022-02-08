The Salvation Army has said that the Levelling Up funding coming into Pembrokeshire should be invested into communities where training and stable job opportunities are much needed.
Pembrokeshire County Council has welcomed more than £20m in Levelling Up funding to regenerate Haverfordwest’s economy, and for a second phase community and social care hub project at South Quay, Pembroke.
However, the Salvation Army has named Pembrokeshire as a deprived community where the UK Government should rethink how the money is spent in the county.
The Salvation Army’s Lieutenant-Colonel Dean Pallant said: “We are not criticising where funding has been allocated so far. However, we are asking the UK Government to focus on what money is left in those areas with the highest level of deprivation.
“Without funding, these communities will fall even deeper into social deprivation.”
The Salvation Army is calling for the UK Government to:
- Reconsider how funding is allocated from the Levelling Up Fund, to ensure investment is made in the most deprived communities
- Develop a new plan of investment to fund childcare so that parents can access work and training opportunities
- Invest in skills and employment support to help individuals out of low-skill, low-wage employment
- Engage with communities to identify what investment will best ‘Level Up’ their areas
