It opens in a week’s time and here’s your chance for a sneak peek inside Pembrokeshire’s newest Premier Inn.

The hotel in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids, will open its doors to the public on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14 - meaning it will be open for a romantic break and also in time for February half term week.

The controversial hotel was granted planning permission by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in January 2019, as part of a development including 38 affordable houses and 32 open market dwellings.

The application to build the 63-bedroom hotel and restaurant split the local community with campaigners saying it would "severely damage" Britain’s smallest city and more than 5,000 people signing a petition against it.

However, supporters maintained that the scheme would provide much-needed affordable housing on the St Davids Peninsula and that the hotel would generate 20 full-time jobs and attract 45,000 business and leisure guests throughout the year, anticipated to spend an additional £1.5 million per year in the local economy.

Construction work on the hotel started in November 2020 and the build was completed on Wednesday, January 26.

“It’s only a few days now before we open our new 63-bedroom Premier Inn hotel in St Davids,” said a Premier Inn spokesperson.

“The new building is looking very smart and excitement is starting to build with our new 24-strong team. We’re extremely grateful to the DWP and Futureworks for helping us to promote our vacancies to the local community.

“We’re planning to open the doors and welcome our first guests on Monday, February 14. It will be a significant day for us as we reflect on three years of hard work to create the new hotel, and how it has played a role in delivering new homes for the city.

“As with all our hotels, the facilities are available for the community to use, and the team will be pleased to introduce the hotel and show what we have created. For anyone looking to stay, prices for our standard rooms start at £42.50 with the best prices always available at www.premierinn.com”