A successful drugs warrant was executed in Milford Haven, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers in the town carrying out the raid alongside the Dogs Unit.
The warrant was granted under s.23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with the raid occurring at a property on Gelliswick Road in Milford Haven on the morning of Friday, February 4.
Response officers and the neighbourhood policing team from Milford Haven Police executed the warrant alongside the Dogs Unit, following which two men were voluntarily interviewed.
The two men admitted possession of cannabis while being interviewed, and have since been referred to the Diversionary Scheme.
The scheme is "an initiative to divert low level offenders away from the criminal justice system and reduce reoffending".
The aim of the scheme is to enable eligible offenders to get the support and guidance they need to keep out of the criminal justice system.
