After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tenby Beer Festival is back in town.
The charity event, hosted by Tenby Round Table, has seen two Covid-related cancellations, but is finally taking place on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12.
Tickets are now on sale for the festival at buytickets.at/tenbyroundtable
All You Can Drink packages are available at £60 for the weekend,
£30 for the Friday night and £40 for the Saturday.
Announcing the event's return on Facebook, Tenby Beer Festival said:
"Join us for beer, cider, live bands, and Six Nations rugby from 6pm on the Friday and from 12 noon on the Saturday.
"We cannot wait to welcome you back and from the number of messages we’ve had asking when we will next be hosting an event… you guys are pretty keen too! Make sure you get your tickets early!
"We have All You Can Drink packages available for either day or the full weekend. We also have sponsorship packages for any business who want to support this charity event (and have a great time doing it!).
"Remember: by attending this event every penny you spend goes to support local charities and good causes that need it now more than ever.
"We can’t wait to welcome you all back!"
