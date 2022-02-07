Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with Pembrokeshire County Council officers, successfully executed a warrant this morning at a farm where one man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order.
At 8.45am this morning (Monday, February 7), police and council officers executed the warrant at Bramble Hall Farm under the Animal Welfare Act.
Specialist vehicles attended the scene, where officers sealed off the entrance to the farm from Ferry Lane.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “One male has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order which disqualified him from keeping animals. The male is currently in police custody.
“During the warrant a number of dogs and other animals were seized and taken from the property.”
