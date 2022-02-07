Saundersfoot's third Coffee & Connect took place on Saturday, with the popular event returning after a brief respite during the recent Covid restrictions.

The village get-togethers follow on from the success of the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook group, which has been connecting people online since the start of lockdown.

With the lifting of restrictions and more people getting out and about there was a call for an opportunity to connect in person – and so Coffee & Connect was born in November 2021.

Saturday's get-together at The BoatHouse was a chance to have a cup of coffee, a slice of cake and meet up with old friends and new.

“What a lovely, welcoming event,” said Melanie Nock, newly-moved to the village. “Thanks to all of you for organising such a wonderful morning of friendly chat, meeting new friends and eating delicious cake. What could be better?”

Congratulations went to Debbie Apperley who won a £30 voucher to spend at The BoatHouse. A voucher is purchased at the end of each event with any 'profit' and a name is drawn out of the hat to win it next time.

The next Coffee & Connect event, held at The BoatHouse, is on Friday March 4, starting at 10.30am. Entry is £5 (for the coffee and cake).

Another event making a welcome return after Covid restrictions is the Open Mic evening, held twice a month in its new venue of Lava Pizza. The Open Mic event is open to all performers who are advsied to arrive early to get their names on the board.for a drink.

For more information see the Open Mic Saundersfoot Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OpenMicSaundersfoot, the group's calendar of events https://www.saundersfootconnect.co.uk/whats-on/ or Saundersfoot Connect Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/SaundersfootConnect.uk