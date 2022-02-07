A man has died while diving off the Pembrokeshire coastline at the weekend, police have confirmed.
Gerald Capelin, 57, from the Cardiff area, died while diving in the St Brides Haven area on the morning of Saturday, February 5.
Wales Air Ambulance, RNLI lifeboats and coastguard crews were all involved in the rescue operation.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that the man "had been exiting the water onto rocks when he slipped, fell and disappeared into the water".
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "A diver was recovered to the beach from the sea following an incident co-ordinated by HM Coastguard off the Pembrokeshire coast.
"The call regarding the incident was received at approximately 11.45am from the police, followed up by a 999 call."
Gerald’s family wish to thank all emergency services and other divers who were involved for their efforts in rescuing Gerald.
