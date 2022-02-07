Fears have been voiced that plans to build 23 affordable homes could decimate the Welsh speaking population of a unique Pembrokeshire village.

Wales and West Housing Association has applied to build four one-bed apartments, three one-bedroom bungalows, six two-bedroom houses, six two-bedroom bungalows and four three-bedroom houses in Eglwyswrw.

This would mean a 35 percent increase in the population of the village, which has around 165 residents.

Eglwswrw is a rare example of a predominantly Welsh speaking village, of these 165 residents around 60 percent are Welsh speaking, making it proportionately the highest Welsh speaking community in Pembrokeshire.

More than 50 people, nearly a third of the village’s population, attended a public meeting concerning the development last month.

The village’s community council, along with concerned residents, met with developers West and Wales Housing Association at the entrance to the site, at Heol yr Eglwys, to voice their concerns.

The community council has now voiced its concerns that the planning application is contrary to several planning policies, that local need had not been proven and that there has been no assessment of the effect of the development on the Welsh language.

A letter from the community council objecting to the development points out that the plans make no mention of the impact on the Welsh language or a language impact assessment, as required by the Local Development Plan policies.

“Welsh cultural heritage is fragile to say the least and this could only harm its future if a large percentage of the proposed inhabitants are not Welsh speaking first language families."

The community council objection also states that that there is no proven need for this kind of housing in the area, and that it is not ‘proportionate in scale and nature to the settlement in which it is located,' again contrary to LDP policy. Because the site is an exception site, with part of it external to the current settlement boundary, an identified need has to be proven.

The council also points out that the site at is not adequately served by facilities and infrastructure and that there is a problem with lack of pavement at the entrance to the main road.

County councillor Cris Tomos has also objected to the application for similar reasons.

“This proposal brings nothing to the village of Eglwyswrw, not even a play area for the children of the development or the village,” he said.

“All this development will do is impose a development on a community which is not needed or wanted both in a social and cultural sense.”

He added that it could easily be argued the application is contrary to the Future Generations Act of Wales, as it will not to protect and enhance the wellbeing of a community.

Cllr Tomos argued that local housing need would be better served by the setting up of a community land trust which would enable the development of community led housing and allow people to live close to the area they had been bought up in.

He also called for a change to the council banding system so that proximity of local connections be considered before banding when housing is allocated.

The plans for the development at Eglwyswrw are available to view on planning.pembrokeshire.gov.uk under application number 21/0871/PA.