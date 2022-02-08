A keen photographer took a quick snap of Pembroke Refinery a few days ago, and may have caught a UFO travelling above the Pembrokeshire sky.
Could extra-terrestrials be keeping tabs on the people of west Wales? Could these aliens be the next generation of the ones who visited the county in 1977?
The photograph, taken from the Milford Haven side of the Cleddau Estuary, shows a blue object several hundred feet up in the air above Valero Pembroke Refinery on the other side of the river.
The photograph was taken by Isabella Cooper, who was with her father Justin at the time of taking the photo.
The number of UFO sightings have faded in recent years in Pembrokeshire, with the most famous incidents coming in the late 1970s, during the ‘Broad Haven Triangle’ where several sightings occurred.
The first was in February 1977, when 14 schoolchildren reported seeing “a yellow cigar-shaped” UFO which apparently landed in the field next to the school.
The sightings did not end there, as only two months later, the owner of the Haven Fort Hotel sighted “an upside-down saucer and two humanoid creatures in a field”.
Have you got any photographs of flying saucers or UFO memories? Send them in to wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk
