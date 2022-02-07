There have been 437 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in 48 hours according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
PHW figures for today (Monday, February 7), state there were 275 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 112 in Pembrokeshire and 50 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 76,612 – 42,760 in Carmarthenshire, 22,964 in Pembrokeshire and 10,888 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on January 30 there were 26,681 lateral flow testing episodes – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,035 were positive.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 685 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 3,382 new cases of coronavirus and nine new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 792,667 cases and 6,872 deaths.
There have been 20,443 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,514,081 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,372,915 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,849,447 people and 54,066 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
