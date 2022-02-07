Tenby Memory Café, which offers sociable get-togethers for people living with dementia - together with their carers and loved ones - has made a welcome return in its new venue, with an exciting programme of activities to look forward to.

The Café opened its doors at the Giltar Hotel for the first time this year on a sunny Wednesday, where organisers were pleased to meet up with guests and carers in the suite of warm and comfortable rooms provided by the hotel. A new friend and helper, Vanessa, was welcomed.

An hilarious beetle drive was the activity of the day and was won by Vron, with an impressive score of 211 after six games.

After some careful organisation on the part of the committee, there will now be a different activity held on every Wednesday of each month.

The first Wednesday will be a games session in the lovely Brookside room at Saundersfoot’s Regency Hall, running from 10am to 12 noon. The newly-acquired Boccia set will be in play, along with other board games and activities.

On the second Wednesday of the month there will be a lunch, held at various venues in the south of the county, the first of these being this Wednesday, February 9, at The Potting Shed at Manorbier Garden Centre, between 12 noon and 2pm.

The third Wednesday sees the continuation of the Walk and Talk event, setting off at 11am from The Regency Hall car park and followed by coffee.

The Tenby Memory Café meeting at the Giltar Hotel is held on the fourth Wednesday, beginning at 2pm.

At the next meeting, on February 23, there will be a live music session, provided by the talented and well-known local guitarist and vocalist, Billy Cole.

The music of the 60s, 70s, 80s and every other decade since is the great love of this fabulous musician and the event promises to be a lively and fun-filled delight.

Billy has recently been in the recording studio, recording his latest CD of many favourite pop, rock and country songs and instrumentals. All of the proceeds from the sale of Billy’s CD will be donated to the Paul Sartori Foundation, and the discs will be available to buy soon.

New guests and carers are assured of a warm welcome at any of the regular events organised by Tenby Memory Café.

For more information on any of the TMC events taking place in the coming months, contact Cherry Evans at PAVS on 07849 086009 or cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk