Haverfordwest County has announced that its ‘We Wear The Same Shirt’ campaign, a mental health football programme, will be returning later this month.
The programme’s relaunch is aiming to help people suffering from mental health issues, and to tackle the ever-present stigma.
The first session back for the programme will be between 5pm and 6pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, taking place at Ysgol Caer Elen indoor sports hall.
For anybody attending, the first session is free and thereafter £4 per session.
The sessions are open to anybody aged 18 and over, with all attendees required to bring trainers and a sports kit, as all activity sessions will take place either inside or outside on the pitch.
All participants will need to register before attending by the completing the form available at https://goo.gl/forms/mRfafc4eRYxhlK6L2
