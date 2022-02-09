Global pizza delivery brand Papa Johns has announced it will become the official pizza and takeaway partner of the Welsh Rugby Union until 2026.

To celebrate, the pizza chain is giving away a pair of tickets to Wales vs Scotland at the Principality Stadium on February 12.

The multi-year sponsorship will see the company become Welsh Rugby Union’s official pizza and takeaway partner in a deal that will be focussed on boosting community Rugby across Wales.

Another element of the partnership sees Papa Johns also become the official food and postmatch meal provider for the ‘Road to Principality’ series of community matches which take place annually (pandemic-permitting) at Principality Stadium – when the best clubs, schools and colleges in Wales head to Cardiff to contest a series of finals over ten days, followed by an array of inclusive festivals.

The pizza delivery chain will be highly visible at Principality Stadium when Wales host Scotland, France and then Italy in 2022 Guinness Six Nations, starting next month, and will also feature at the Cardiff Arms Park for the Women’s Six Nations beginning in April.

Founded in 1984 in the USA, Papa Johns has become one of the world’s most recognisable pizza brands with over 500 stores in the UK alone.

“We are delighted to welcome Papa Johns to the WRU stable as official Pizza and Takeaway partner,” said WRU CEO Steve Phillips.

“The new partnership includes a highly significant investment in Welsh rugby and will see Papa Johns engage directly with our community game over the next five years, which will be equally welcomed by member clubs throughout Wales.

“It is testament to the standing of Welsh rugby in world sport that we are able to attract such significant investment and such high-profile brands, and we are hugely grateful to Papa Johns for the contribution they are making to ensuring a healthy future or our game, especially at this time of stress throughout our industry.”

To enter pick up a copy of the Western Telegraph, in stores from Wednesday, February 9 - but you've got to be quick. The closing dates for entries is Thursday, February 10.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Introduction

• These are the rules for any Papa John’s online rugby competitions including the Leicester

Tigers, Scotland or Wales.

• By submitting their entry, the entrant agrees to all terms and conditions regarding this

competition

• Any third-party entries or entries submitted by agents will not be accepted

• All entries must be entered between the dates displayed in the piece.

The Prize

Scotland Rugby Union

• 2 tickets for 1 winner for Wales v Scotland on Saturday 12th February

• The prize cannot be exchanged for cash

• The prize is non-transferrable and will only be provided to the named winner

Who can enter?

• The Promotion is open to residents who participate in England, Wales and Scotland, aged 18

years or over

• Proof of identity and age may be required

• Employees of Papa John’s UK Ltd (the Promoter), or any company within the same group of

companies as the Promoter, their agents or anyone professionally associated with the

Promotion (Associates) and their immediate families are not allowed to enter.

What is the closing date?

• The closing date for competitions is Thursday 10th February

How will the winner be chosen?

• Winner(s) will be selected at random out of all the entries.

How will the winner be notified?

• The winners will be contacted via the email address they use to enter the competition

• The winner will be contacted within 24 hours of the closing date.

• Papa John’s will request a full name of the entrant, their plus one and their email address

• The promoter will use reasonable efforts to notify the winner via email

• The entrant has 36 hours to respond or the prize will be re-issued.

• These details will be passed onto the relevant partners who will fulfil the prize

Post Promotion Publicity

• The winner may be required to participate in reasonable publicity connected with the

promotion with no further recompense.

Substitution of Prize

• Substitution or transfer of the Prize by the winner is not permitted.

• No other alternative prize available, in whole or in part.

Your Privacy

• By entering the competition, you are giving consent to use your personal details to facilitate

the mechanics of this promotion

• The winner’s details (name and geographical location) will be made available in publicity

related activity or to those who wish to find out who the winner is

• The Promoter will only use personal data submitted by entrants in accordance with its Privacy

Policy, which is available by clicking here papajohns.co.uk/content/privacy-statement.aspx

Brand Protection

• The winner must not do anything which could, in the reasonable opinion of the Promoter,

bring the Promoter or any of the Associates into disrepute before, during or after this

promotion

Promoter

• The Promoter is Papa Johns (GB) Ltd, 11 Northfield Drive, Tong well, Milton Keynes MK15 0DQ

• The Promoter’s decision on all aspects of this promotion is final.

• The Promoter has the right to refuse to award the Prize to anyone whom it reasonably

believes has broken any of these rules.

Further T&Cs from each partner

Match Day Safety Measures at Principality Stadium

1. Will I need to be vaccinated? All attendees will be required to provide a Government

approved form (Covid Pass) as proof of either double vaccination status or for those not

double vaccinated, proof of negative LFT (Lateral Flow Test) taken 48 hours prior to the

event

2. Will I need to prove vaccination? All attendees will be required to provide a Government

approved form (Covid Pass) as proof of either double vaccination status or for those not

double vaccinated, proof of negative LFT (Lateral Flow Test) taken 48 hours prior to the

event. For information on how to order a Lateral Flow Test kit please click here.

3. Will face masks be mandatory? Relevant measures will be in place to ensure the health and

welfare of all spectators. These measures will be subject to guidance by Welsh Government

and Public Health Wales. Due to the ever-changing landscape further information will be

provided closer to the fixtures.

4. For the full terms of entry, please visit: https://www.wru.wales/tickets/terms-andconditions/ticket-terms-and-conditions/ and https://www.principalitystadium.wales/safetyand-security/