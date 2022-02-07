DOGS, birds and a tortoise have been removed from Pembroke Dock’s Bramble Hall Farm this morning, February 7, following a multi-agency operation.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a previously-imposed court order.
At 8.45am this morning (Monday, February 7), police and council officers executed the warrant at Bramble Hall Farm under the Animal Welfare Act.
Specialist vehicles attended the scene, where officers sealed off the entrance to the farm from Ferry Lane.
Dyfed-Powys Police said:
“One male has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order which disqualified him from keeping animals. The male is currently in police custody.
“During the warrant a number of dogs and other animals were seized and taken from the property.”
A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council later said: “This morning, Monday, February 7, Pembrokeshire County Council officers, alongside Dyfed-Powys Police officers, attended Bramble Hall Farm, near Pembroke Dock.
“This followed reports of animals being kept on site, contrary to an indefinite disqualification order on the keeping of animals issued by a district judge at Swansea Magistrates Court in February, 2020.
“The council can confirm that 12 dogs, two birds and a tortoise have today been removed from the premises.
“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.