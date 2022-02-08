A man was arrested and subsequently charged with drink-driving following a road traffic collision which took place in Pembrokeshire.
The man was arrested after the collision, which occurred in the Templeton area on the evening of Sunday, February 6.
He was subsequently taken into custody to provide further breath specimens.
His lowest station breath specimen was two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been bailed to attend court later this month.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.