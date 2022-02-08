Multiple Pembrokeshire schools are partially closed this week, with staff shortages given as the reason for both schools by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The Neyland-based Pembrokeshire Learning Centre was partially closed yesterday (Monday, February 7), and remains closed today (Tuesday, February 8), due to staff shortages.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: “The LRC and KS3 provisions within Neyland Pembrokeshire Learning Centre will be partially open to learners. All those affected by the partial closure will be contacted by the school.
Ysgol Llandudoch in St Dogmael’s is also partially closed, and will remain so for the rest of this working week, until Friday, February 11, also due to staff shortages.
The county council added: “Dosbarth Dwrgi only will be closed until Monday, February 14. These pupils are to return on Monday.”
